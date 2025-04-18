Family donates organs of Washington County teen fatally hit by car: "It's helping someone live"

A 15-year-old Washington County boy who died after his dirt bike was struck by a car is making sure other children can live. In the midst of their grief, his family made the decision to donate his organs.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, the family of Jonathan Gillespie said their last goodbyes before removing him from life support. On Friday, they're honoring his life by saving someone else's.

"I can't imagine anyone else going through what I'm going through," his sister Jasmine Gillespie said.

Jasmine Gillespie is struggling to process the death of her younger brother, better known by his childhood nickname Bubba.

The 15-year-old was air-lifted to Children's Hospital Sunday evening after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike. He had been on life support ever since.

"When we first come here Monday, the doctor already told us there's no chance for him," Jasmine said.

The Gillespie family said they recognized God had other plans for Bubba, so they made a selfless decision that will impact so many others. They said giving others the chance at life is what Bubba would have wanted and it lessens their heartache a little too.

"Happy cause it's helping someone live," Jasmine said.

A makeshift memorial now stands at the intersection of Washington and West Chestnut streets where the accident happened. Family and friends have been stopping by all week, placing balloons, flowers, candles and teddy bears at the corner.

Jasmine, who hasn't left her brother's side at the hospital, said she takes comfort knowing how many people loved her brother.

"Wished I had 5 minutes left with him. It should have been me instead of him," Jasmine said.

"I'm really hurt but I got to be strong for my other little siblings," she added.

The accident is still under investigation.