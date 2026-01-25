Washington County public safety officials prepared for snow and cold during major storm

Officials in Washington County, Pennsylvania, say they are prepared for the incoming snowstorm and the cold that will come after.

"We're making sure we have enough staff here to take what we believe may be an abundance of calls that we don't normally see on a day-to-day basis,' said Washington County Public Safety Director Gerald Coleman, referring to his 911 dispatchers.

They are upping their staffing to do just that.

"We're planning for several days after the snow. We have crews rotating through 12 and 16-hour shifts," Coleman said.

Coleman said he's shifted his concern from the snow to the deep cold that will follow the storm.

"The snow is going to go away. You're going to be able to shove your driveway, or the roads will be clear. And if you take it slow on Monday and Tuesday, you'll be able to get around and get to work. But the cold is not going away." Coleman said, explaining that it's what he's worried about most.

Cold homes become colder. People who should reach out for help don't.

"They'll be in their homes under five blankets when they could go somewhere that's more comfortable during these times," Coleman said.

It's part of why he says it is so important to check on neighbors, especially the elderly. They do have options.

"We want to make sure our warming shelters are set up, and those folks have everything they need," Coleman said.

He said it is important to stay off the roads so first responders can get to where they need to go in a timely fashion. If you do need help, know that it could take more time for first responders to get there.

He does expect volunteer firehouses to staff their houses, rather than have firefighters try to make their way in individually on the snowy roads.

Coleman said they have been in constant contact with county officials, ensuring they have all the necessary resources. They have also checked their equipment at the county level to make sure it is in good working order.

They also have a new system to send alerts to residents. More information on that system can be found here.