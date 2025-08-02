Pennsylvania American Water issues boil water advisory for hundreds of Washington County customers

Pennsylvania American Water has issued a boil water advisory for more than 300 customers in Washington County.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, early on Saturday morning, they experienced a loss of positive pressure due to a water main break in the Avella area.

"A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow by back pressure or back siphonage," Pennsylvania American Water said in a release sent to customers.

The notice applies to around 300 customers in Cross Creek Township, Independence Township, Jefferson Township, and West Middletown Borough in Washington County.

Water buffaloes will be available at 3 p.m. at the West Middletown Fire Department on East Main Street in Avella and the Independence Township Communicated Center on School Court in Avella.

Customers are being asked to bring their own containers to fill.

Under a boil water advisory, those affected should boil water until it comes to a rolling boil, let it cool before usage, or use bottled water.

That boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation.

Washington County residents can see if they are in the affected area at this link.