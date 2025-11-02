Several Washington County municipalities considering new regional police force

Several municipalities in Washington County are considering merging to create a new regional police force.

The proposed merger involves the existing police departments from Mt. Pleasant Township, Robinson Township, Midway Borough, and McDonald Borough.

Last month, Mount Pleasant Township and McDonald Borough each voted in favor of a charter.

Midway Borough and Robinson Township each rejected the charter.

The idea for a regional police force started two years ago and was followed by multiple town halls and meetings so that local leaders could gather feedback and hear concerns.

Leaders say police services cost more money now, fewer candidates are applying for police jobs, and that regional efforts could help the departments maintain costs and share services.

Finalized plans have not yet been determined.