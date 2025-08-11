Watch CBS News
Local News

Cokeburg man wins big again in vegetable growing contests at Washington County fair

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A man from Cokeburg has won big again in several vegetable growing contests at the Washington County fair. 

Last year, Justin Lint won several awards at the Washington County Fair for his massive vegetables that he and his wife Michelle grew -- and this year, it was more of the same.

Lint says he entered seven categories this year and won first place in all of them.

With his watermelon, onion, green tomato, red tomato, pepper, carrot, and eggplant, Lint swept first place awards with all of his entries this year.

kdka-justin-lint-washington-vegetables.jpg
A man from Cokeburg won big again at the Washington County Fair for his large vegetables he grows in his garden. Justin Lint

The watermelon Lint entered and won first place for this year weighed in at a staggering 95.3 pounds.

Lint says he initially wasn't even going to enter any of his vegetables, but decided last minute he would give it a chance, adding that he had fun at the fair over the weekend while talking with people about growing giant produce. 

Inspired by his grandfather, Justin started experimenting with mega vegetables and he says his secret is that it's all in the soil. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue