Cokeburg man wins big again in vegetable growing contests at Washington County fair

A man from Cokeburg has won big again in several vegetable growing contests at the Washington County fair.

Last year, Justin Lint won several awards at the Washington County Fair for his massive vegetables that he and his wife Michelle grew -- and this year, it was more of the same.

Lint says he entered seven categories this year and won first place in all of them.

With his watermelon, onion, green tomato, red tomato, pepper, carrot, and eggplant, Lint swept first place awards with all of his entries this year.

The watermelon Lint entered and won first place for this year weighed in at a staggering 95.3 pounds.

Lint says he initially wasn't even going to enter any of his vegetables, but decided last minute he would give it a chance, adding that he had fun at the fair over the weekend while talking with people about growing giant produce.

Inspired by his grandfather, Justin started experimenting with mega vegetables and he says his secret is that it's all in the soil.