Group of firefighters in Washington County work together to rescue dog who fell through a pond

Fire response crews in Washington County jumped into action on Thursday afternoon and worked together to rescue a four-legged friend.

According to the Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, they, along with the Amell Township Volunteer Fire Department, were dispatched after a call for a dog that fell through ice on a pond.

Crews paddling out to save the dog. Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

Since the dog was in the pond, they also had to call in the South Strabane Fire Department and the North Strabane Fire Department in order to get water rescue resources.

Through teamwork, they were ultimately able to rescue the dog from the pond and get it to safety.

The dog, brought to safety, and being toweled off. Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

After the dog was pulled from the pond, the Washington County Animal Response team was on scene to help. They checked out the pup and it was taken to a local veterinarian's office to be checked out.