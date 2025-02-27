Watch CBS News
Local News

Group of firefighters in Washington County work together to rescue dog who fell through a pond

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Fire response crews in Washington County jumped into action on Thursday afternoon and worked together to rescue a four-legged friend. 

According to the Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, they, along with the Amell Township Volunteer Fire Department, were dispatched after a call for a dog that fell through ice on a pond. 

dogrescue1.png
Crews paddling out to save the dog. Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

Since the dog was in the pond, they also had to call in the South Strabane Fire Department and the North Strabane Fire Department in order to get water rescue resources.

Through teamwork, they were ultimately able to rescue the dog from the pond and get it to safety. 

dogrescue2.png
The dog, brought to safety, and being toweled off.  Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

After the dog was pulled from the pond, the Washington County Animal Response team was on scene to help. They checked out the pup and it was taken to a local veterinarian's office to be checked out. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.