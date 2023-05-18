Washington County cold case: Cash reward offered for information in 1976 killing of man

Cash reward offered for information in 1976 killing of man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is looking for help in cracking a 47-year-old cold case in Washington County.

John Joseph Wapinski, 80, was found dead in the women's restroom at Wapinski's Tavern on May 15, 1976.

State police determined he had been hit in the head and then shot with a handgun. They believe he was robbed at the tavern he owned.

A cash reward for information is being offered.