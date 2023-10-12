Pittsburgh-area teenager accused of threatening EMS workers with 9mm gun

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A 15-year-old allegedly threatened EMS workers with a gun at the Canton Township EMS station in Washington County on Wednesday night.

Police said the teenager walked through the garage doors with a loaded 9mm handgun.

"All the sudden, I see the red lights and blue lights," said Harold Plants, who lives nearby. "They took the guy out of the garage in handcuffs."

The on-duty paramedics, ages 24, 51 and 53, called the police and restrained the teenager until troopers arrived. The director of the Washington County Ambulance and Chair EMS station said the suspect has no connection to the station or any of the employees.

Those who live nearby said they are not surprised that something like this happened.

"People breaking into cars, stealing this, stealing that, shootings, stabbings," Plants said. "It happens everywhere."

The EMS director told KDKA-TV in a statement that "this event underscores the dangers that first responders face every day as they work to keep our communities safe."

Right now, the teen's motive is unclear. He was taken to juvenile probation, where he's been charged with multiple firearms violations and terroristic threats.