Washington County baseball players honor fallen service members

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — More than 200 young baseball players from across the country are taking part in a special tribute to fallen service members.

Members of the US Elite Baseball organization, which has a team in Washington County, are wearing gold helmets with the names of fallen service members on them. Many of the late-Gold Star Service members are from their hometowns.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The teens and young men learn about their stories, share video tributes on Facebook and connect with loved ones. It's a powerful component of the mission.

Theresa Black lost her son, Corporal Randy Heck, back in 2010. He was killed while serving in Africa.

"I was speechless. I teared up. It's such an overwhelming honor to see his name on a helmet and see a young man playing in his honor. It's really hard to describe," Black said.

US Elite player Nick Hilbert enjoys when people ask about his helmet, which honors Cadet 2nd Class Nick Duran, who died in a crash at the Air Force Academy.

"That's what it's all about, getting people to ask what's that on your helmet," said Hilbert

The goal of the program is to teach the next generation that our freedom has a price. You can see the video tributes on the Facebook page here.