State police searching for suspect in multiple armed robberies in Washington County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of going on a robbery spree across Washington County. 

According to troopers, 38-year-old Adam Logan is suspected of six armed robberies over the past three weeks in Washington, North Franklin Township, Chartiers Township, and North Strabane Township. 

Logan is described as a 5'11" white man, weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Troopers believe he is armed and dangerous and are warning people to avoid him if seen, but contact state police. 

Anyone with information can do so by calling Pennsylvania State Police in Washington at 724-223-5200 or on their toll-free line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. 

