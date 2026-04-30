Washington Community Theatre treasurer accused of embezzling $41K from organization

The treasurer of the Washington Community Theatre is facing charges and is accused of embezzling over $41,000 from the organization.

The City of Washington Police Department said Wednesday that charges were filed against Andrew Mours, 35, following what police called an extensive investigation into misappropriation of funds from the organization.

Police said the investigation into the alleged embezzlement began in March when the organization reported they suspected financial discrepancies involving its treasurer.

Investigators said they determined that in his role as treasurer, Mours unlawfully diverted money from the organization for his own personal use.

Police said that between financial records, witness statements, and admissions from Mours himself, investigators determined the organization lost just over $41,000 in funds.

Mours is also accused of trying to hide the alleged thefts by providing false financial information to the organization board and by altering financial records.

Police said that Mours turned himself in after theft and forgery charges were filed on Wednesday.

According to court records, an unsecured bond of $30,000 was set for Mours, who is due to face a preliminary hearing next month.