Washington Co. Fair to celebrate 225th anniversary this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 225th annual Washington County Fair is ready to kick off this weekend!

Organizers say the values of the fair are the same as they were when the event started -- consisting of family, farms, and community.

They've been getting ready for the fair for months, from creating the Memorial Plaza to the traveling truck and tractor exhinit.

There will even be historic trolley rides to the fairgrounds thanks to the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum.

The opening day parade kicks off the fair on Saturday.

It runs through August 19. 

First published on August 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

