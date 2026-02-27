The weekend in Pittsburgh starts with some pleasant weather before a Sunday cool down

Am I the only one who feels that February has been another snowy month? The facts don't support my theory, though, as we have seen just 8 inches of snow this month, with no additional snow expected to arrive before we head into March.

This puts us more than 3 inches behind the 'average' February when it comes to snow falling. Even crazier, of the 8 inches we have recorded this month, 5 inches of that have fallen over the past week! That means the first 3 weeks of the month saw just 3 inches of snow.

I also feel this month has been brutally cold. Looking at stats, we are just 1.5° below average so far, with two warm days expected to wrap the month up.

Let's turn our attention to the forecast, with highs soaring to the 50s today and Saturday. You'll likely be dry both days. There continues to be a brief round of snow expected on Sunday morning, with it being enough to drop a dusting on hard surfaces and light accumulations on grassy spots.

Forecast in the Pittsburgh area - February 27, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

By the time most people are waking up on Sunday morning, most, if not all, of the snow will have melted. Cool air will remain in place, though, with temperatures near 32 degrees for most of the day and a high hit at midnight that'll be in the mid-30s.

Our big chance for rain this week comes on Tuesday and sticks around on Wednesday and ends on Thursday. While we can deal with rain, the leading edge of this system may also bring with it a brief round of freezing rain. Any amount of freezing rain is going to be a concern.

The Euro model, which has been more accurate in handling these shortwave troughs over the next week, has a major ice storm occurring as the rain arrives. The GFS has totals of just around a hundredth of an inch of freezing rain falling.

Not great, but it's not the fifth of an inch to half an inch of rain the Euro continues to show us getting. Freezing rain is just rain falling while surface temperatures are at or below 32°. Slick roads, sidewalks, and driveways are the biggest concern when it comes to freezing rain. The rest of the week is looking warm with highs in the 60s next Thursday.

Right now, there is a chance just ahead of next week's rain and freezing rain chance, for us to see a red moon with a full lunar eclipse being possible.

The time for the full moon will be between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday.