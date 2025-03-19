Warmer weather expected along with rainfall between now and next week

Any Alert Days Ahead? None at all.

Aware: We could be shattering a more than 125 year old record on Wednesday. Wednesday's record high is 78 degrees. It was set in 1898.

Enjoy Wednesday's warm-up, the weather pattern turns active with what appears to be seven chances for snow from now through the end of the month. Now that I have scared you a little bit, you'll feel better knowing that any snow that we do see won't be a lot and will mostly come just ahead or as we wrap up rain across the area. The first snow chance arrives Thursday evening behind a morning cold front that will bring rain our way.

Before we get to both rain and a little snow, let's talk about the absolute stunner of a day we are in for Wednesday. I hope you can get out and enjoy the weather. Wednesday is the first time so far this year I have forecast a high of 80 degrees for Pittsburgh. It was close to hitting 80 last week, with Friday hitting 79 for the high. Wednesday will be warm from start to finish, with morning temps hovering near 50 degrees through 8 a.m. I have noon temperatures already in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be breezy, coming in out of the south at around 10-15 in the afternoon. Winds are just strong enough to increase our wildfire risk Wednesday. Low humidity levels and dry soils are also factors in increasing our fire danger. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Temperatures stay warm through Thursday morning, with temperatures steadily ticking down through the afternoon and evening. We should get a couple of rain (and snow) free afternoon hours before a trough dips through from the north. Temperatures will then rapidly drop with the potential for some upslope snow showers. The impact on area drivers will be minimal.

Looking ahead, Friday looks dry but cool and it will be sunny. A fast-moving mid-level low will slide through on Saturday, bringing mostly rain our way. We will then get a late-day rain chance on Sunday, with rain and snow chances sticking around into Monday. Overall, for the rest of the month, I have us seeing seven chances for snow mixed in with the rain chances.

