Warmer temperatures and rainy weather conditions expected Wednesday and going into the weekend

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/26)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/26) 02:58

First Alert:  None as of yet. 

Aware: There's a cooler weekend ahead.

Starting Wednesday rain showers will arrive in the evening with a wintry mix north of I-80, and some areas in the 50s south while areas north of Pittsburgh will be in the mid to upper 40s. We stay in the 40s overnight and temperatures are back to the upper 40s briefly on Thursday before falling during the day and leaving us with a few scattered showers and even a few snow showers in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges before sunrise Friday totaling 1-2 inches.

precip-outlook226.png
7-Day precipitation chances: February 26, 2025.  KDKA Weather Center
highs-today226.png
High temperatures on Wednesday: February 26, 2025.  KDKA Weather Center

Saturday, temperatures will fall through the day and a few showers are possible and then the cooler weather settles in for the first few days of March before warmer weather moves back in. Sunday will be the coldest day with highs near freezing and lows in the upper teens and 20s Sunday and Monday. 

hourly226.png
Weather conditions the next 24 hours: February 26, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Next week we are back to the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. 

7-day226.png
The 7-Day Forecast: February 26, 2025.  KDKA Weather Center

