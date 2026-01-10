Warmer temperatures last for one more day in Pittsburgh before the chill returns

We are starting off our Saturday morning where our high temperatures should normally be.

It'll be dry until about noon, and then rain moves in from the south, bringing a few isolated heavy downpours through the afternoon and evening.

Rain wraps up around 11 p.m. with .25" to .50" expected for some. Temperatures make it to the low 50s, and then winter returns tomorrow with falling temperatures starting around midnight.

9 a.m.: 40° Cloudy

Noon: 47° Rain

3 p.m.: 49° Rain

6 p.m.: 51° Rain

During the day on Sunday, we will drop to the 20s with scattered snow showers and little to no accumulation expected. High elevations in Garrett County, Maryland, and in the Laurel Highlands could pick up a quick 1-2" with snow squalls expected. A few places north of I-80 could also get a quick inch.

Conditions over the next 48 hours KDKA Weather Center

The rest of us will see flakes and maybe a coating.

We are clearing out for Monday with highs in the upper 30s and sunshine if you'll be tailgating at the Steelers game. Gametime temperatures will be in the mid-30s and feeling in the mid-20s with occasional wind gusts around 15-20mph.

Conditions for Steelers vs. Texans at Acrisure Stadium on Monday night KDKA Weather Center

We briefly return near 50 degrees on Tuesday with partly sunny skies, and then rain and mid-40s return on Wednesday with a mix possible in spots.

7-day forecast: January 10, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

