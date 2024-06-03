Warmer temperatures in the Pittsburgh area Monday with highs back in the 80s

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The pattern for the next two weeks looks to be fairly cool for the Pittsburgh area.

The warmest two days of the week are expected on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s on both days. Highs should be hitting 82 degrees in Pittsburgh.

KDKA's Ron Smiley is forecasting a high of 85 degrees for Tuesday. The chance for rain is a tick higher on Monday, but still in just the isolated range with lots of sunshine expected. KDKA is forecasting peak coverage on Monday at just 30 percent. Rain coverage on Tuesday peaks at just 20 percent.

Things begin to get more interesting starting on Wednesday with rain and storms around for the morning. The area should see a brief break in the rain as they head into the afternoon. Scattered late-afternoon storms should then be expected. These storms will quickly weaken once the sun goes down. The area will see a repeat of afternoon storm chances on both Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is looking damp as the core of an upper low slowly rotates past the Pittsburgh area. This will keep highs below average. Highs should hover around 70 degrees on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-70s on Sunday.