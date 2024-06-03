Watch CBS News
Warmer temperatures in the Pittsburgh area Monday with highs back in the 80s

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6-3-2024)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6-3-2024) 02:48

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The pattern for the next two weeks looks to be fairly cool for the Pittsburgh area. 

The warmest two days of the week are expected on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s on both days. Highs should be hitting 82 degrees in Pittsburgh. 

thumbnail-temp3.png
KDKA-TV

KDKA's Ron Smiley is forecasting a high of 85 degrees for Tuesday.  The chance for rain is a tick higher on Monday, but still in just the isolated range with lots of sunshine expected. KDKA is forecasting peak coverage on Monday at just 30 percent. Rain coverage on Tuesday peaks at just 20 percent.

Things begin to get more interesting starting on Wednesday with rain and storms around for the morning. The area should see a brief break in the rain as they head into the afternoon.  Scattered late-afternoon storms should then be expected. These storms will quickly weaken once the sun goes down. The area will see a repeat of afternoon storm chances on both Thursday and Friday. 

thumbnail-temp1.png
KDKA-TV

The weekend is looking damp as the core of an upper low slowly rotates past the Pittsburgh area. This will keep highs below average.  Highs should hover around 70 degrees on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-70s on Sunday.

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 8:33 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

