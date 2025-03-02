Warmer temperatures expected by the middle of the week ahead of a storm system

Clouds briefly cleared out during the evening hours which allowed temperatures to drop fairly quickly into the mid to upper teens overnight. Just before sunrise those low clouds have moved back into the area, putting a cap on how far we see temperatures drop for the morning. The trend for Sunday will be mostly cloudy skies in the morning with a gradual reduction in cloud coverage into the afternoon as winds a few thousand feet above ground shift to the west and bring in some drier air. Temperatures will still be well below seasonal norms with highs in the lower 30s.

Forecast high temperatures on Sunday: March 2, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

High pressure will settle into the region Sunday night into Monday morning leading to mostly clear skies and light winds. Another cold start is anticipated on Monday morning, with mostly clear skies through the morning and into the afternoon hours.

Forecast low temperatures on Sunday: March 2, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Forecast high temperatures on Monday: March 2, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Once the high moves east on Monday, this will be accompanied by several days of south to southwest flow resulting in a warming trend for the middle of next week. The warmth will be accompanied by moisture ahead of a slow-moving storm system which should result in more rain and possibly some thunderstorms by late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Models are differing on the speed of the system, which will have implications on the timing of the rain and how long the warmth will stick around. The general trend, however, has been for this system to be stronger and slow down, which would result in the best rain chances on Wednesday. We will continue to keep an eye on any instability that develops ahead of the mid-week cold front and low pressure as that could result in more thunderstorms. Gusty winds, falling temperatures and a few rain/snow showers will occur late Wednesday night into Thursday on the rear side of this system.

7-Day precipitation chances: March 2, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

A break in the activity is expected on Friday, before another system moves in by the weekend with a chance of rain and snow.

The 7-Day Forecast: March 2, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!