As weather warms up, officials ask motorcyclists and drivers to share the road

As weather warms up, officials ask motorcyclists and drivers to share the road

As weather warms up, officials ask motorcyclists and drivers to share the road

MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) — The sunshine means a lot of motorcyclists are taking to the open road.

With more and more out there, police are asking riders and drivers to share the road.

Some of the 850,000 licensed motorcyclists in the state gathered for Wednesday's Blessing of the Bikes event at Three Rivers Harley-Davidson. State police and Pittsburgh police were there to reiterate to riders to be careful because a lot of drivers aren't.

"People tend to check their phones and check their radio, but what they don't check is their mirrors," Trooper D'Andre Bailey said. "Always give yourself an escape route should there be a panic stop or something."

And if you are in a car or on a bike, if you see police pulled over, move over.

"The Move Over Law applies to everybody," Pittsburgh Police Officer Jonathan Bradford. "If you see emergency vehicles pulled over at the side of the road, it's stated that you should move over to the next lane."

Jim Deal has probably the best perspective considering he's a motorist and has been in the motorcycle industry for decades.

"I stay back and keep my eyes looking, your head is always moving side to side, looking at mirrors," he said.

And remember. Police and medical professionals recommend wearing a helmet.

