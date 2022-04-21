Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures begin to rise, summer-like weather ends the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have rain showers for the morning and early afternoon before we dry out later this evening.

This will not be a washout and temperatures will be near normal. High pressure will build in from the west and summer-like weather arrives for the end of the week and the weekend and lasts through Monday.

Friday is beautiful with highs near 70. It'll be a great day to get yard work done and just enjoy the sunshine.

A warm front then lifts in late Friday bringing rain showers early Saturday but mostly for areas north of I-80. Southerly flow through the weekend will keep us very mild and well above average in the 80s with sunshine!

Chance of rain over the next 7 days. KDKA Weather Center

Our next round of wet weather arrives Monday as a cold front approaches. There's a chance for thunderstorms but no First Alert Weather Day is expected at this time.

Once the cold front exits with the rain on Monday, cooler air settles back in where we will be below normal for much of next week.

7-Day Forecast: April 21, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

