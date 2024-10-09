Pittsburgh looking at temperatures in the mid-60s with sunshine on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's been clear for the past four to five days now but Milton is now poised to be a historic storm for the record books as it slams into the middle of the Florida peninsula as a Category 4 storm.

Winds will be somewhere around 150mph as it ransacks Florida's west coast. Damage will be significant and will extend well inland. Oftentimes, you hear media focus on things like storm surges and wind speeds as the biggest concerns and they certainly are.

It doesn't mean there aren't other things that are concerning and this storm will lead to significant inland flooding for the next 48 hours. There's the potential that for a short time today and into tomorrow if you wanted to drive from North Florida to South Florida, you'd be unable to do it. This is a fancy way of saying that the southern tip of the state may become its own island later on tonight into tomorrow due to all the rain and flooding.

Folks who are stuck in Florida should do what officials are instructing and go to shelter now.

Here locally, our weather will continue to be seasonal through Friday with morning lows dipping to the 40s most mornings and highs in the 60s. The area's first widespread frost event is likely on Friday morning.

At some point expect a First Alert Weather Day to be issued.

For today, I have highs hitting the mid-60s. This will be down from the upper 60s we saw yesterday.

Noon temperatures will be near 60 degrees. Our flow will continue to be out of the northwest with a reinforcing cool blast of air pushing in from the northwest later. Clouds will help to keep Thursday morning temperatures in the 40s in most places.

Our next rain chance happens on Sunday morning and at this point, a couple of storms can't be ruled out with the front's passage.

