Man wanted in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Pittsburgh area arrested in Florida

A man wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenager this summer in Wilkinsburg was arrested in Miami, authorities said.

Harvey Scott was taken into custody on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service's Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Allegheny County Police Department said in a Facebook post. He was wanted in the death of 18-year-old Deglin St. Clair, of Larimer, on June 18. The teen was fatally shot in the stomach at the Paul Court housing complex on Wesley Street.

Scott, of Wilkinsburg, is charged with homicide, persons not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license, county police said.

Wanted Pittsburgh-area man arrested in Florida

The U.S. Marshals Service said the 37-year-old Scott was arrested after a brief foot chase on Tuesday. It said authorities received a tip that the wanted man may be in South Florida.

"The members of the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force work tirelessly and diligently to locate Harvey Scott in Florida. And as a result of the quick actions of our Marshal Services counterparts in Southern Florida, this extremely dangerous individual is now off the streets and in custody," U.S. Marshal Stephen Eberle said in a news release.

Scott was also wanted by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for a parole violation warrant from a 2015 homicide in Homewood, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service's news release said multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated on the investigation.