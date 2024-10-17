Man wanted for allegedly shooting at Pittsburgh police officers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Law enforcement is searching for a man accused of shooting at Pittsburgh police officers in Penn Hills.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, the Allegheny County Police Department said 40-year-old Darrell Barham, of Wilkinsburg, is facing a list of charges, including aggravated assault and persons not to possess a firearm, in connection with the incident.

County police said the two Pittsburgh police detectives were investigating Barham at a residence on Newfield Drive in Penn Hills at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the detectives obtained a court order to surveil Bahman's vehicle when he left the home and noticed the detectives, who then left the area. Police said Burham followed them in a vehicle and the detectives "heard multiple shots fired and observed muzzle flashes" from Barham's vehicle on Hulton Road near Iowa Street.

Barham is on federal probation and considered "potentially armed and dangerous," county police said.

Police said if you see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.