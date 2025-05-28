Walmart purchases Bethel Park Shopping Center for $39.6 million

Walmart has purchased the Bethel Park Shopping Center, where it already operates a store, for $39.6 million.

Real estate records for Allegheny County show that an affiliate of Walmart called Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust purchased the nearly 22 acre lot earlier this month.

The plaza is currently occupied by Walmart and by Giant Eagle along with a Pep Boys store, a Firestone Complete Auto Care store, a Chinese restaurant, a Great Clips store, and a Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard location.

The purchase of the Bethel Park plaza comes months after Walmart, the world's largest retailer, also purchased the Monroeville Mall property for around $35 million.

The Pittsburgh Business Times reports that a Walmart spokesperson says there shouldn't be any changes to the center, adding that the company wants to continue to do business in Bethel Park and that purchasing the plaza provides the best opportunity to serve customers on a long-term basis.

"Walmart owns most of its store properties and generally prefers to do so," the spokesperson said.

It's unclear if the sale of the property could impact the operations of Giant Eagle.