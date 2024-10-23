Pittsburgh-area pediatrician warns of rise in walking pneumonia cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's that time of year when the seasons change and seasonal colds and infections begin to spread.

A local pediatrician in Allegheny County told KDKA-TV that one infection has been on the rise the last few weeks, specifically in kids.

"We've been seeing an increase in cases of walking pneumonia over the past couple of weeks in all of our clinics," said Joseph Aracri, AHN's Pediatric Institute Chairman.

Aracri said typically, this time of year, you would not see many cases of walking pneumonia. He also said it's more common for kids between 8 and 17. Children between 4 and 6 are seeing the most cases, he added.

"Walking pneumonia, or mycoplasma pneumonia, is a little bit of a milder disease. However, it can be severe sometimes. It's typically shown with having a chronic cough. It's very difficult to shake. A low-grade fever and a lot of fatigue," Aracri said.

He said if your child has a cough for a week or more or a fever for over three days, it's time to see a doctor.

"We've seen some cases where the kids are coughing so much that they can't keep any fluids down, or they're having some associated symptoms with it, in addition to the intensity, maybe having headaches, body aches, and even high five rashes," Aracri said.

Aracri said walking pneumonia can be treated with an antibiotic, and recovery is usually quick, but the cough can last up to three weeks.

"Your physician will look at you, [and] see if you've had any contacts that may have had this type of pneumonia. They'll do a physical exam to listen to your lungs, listen for what we call rales and rhonchi fluid in the lungs. If necessary, we'll do a chest X-ray. Sometimes, that will show up on chest X-ray," Aracri said. "The big thing is, you know, if you know of a sick contact and you have a cough for more than three or four days, associated with a fever or a lot of fatigue, make sure you go see your healthcare provider."