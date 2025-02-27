Waffles, INCaffeinated's South Side location hit with consumer alert for health code violations

The Waffles, INCaffeinated location along East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side has been hit with a consumer alert over multiple health code violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued the consumer alert earlier this week following an inspection at the restaurant.

The health department says that there were dead rodents that weren't removed from pest control stations, rodent droppings found throughout the restaurant, dirty food contact surfaces and ventilation systems, a greasy waste storage area, and a lack of having a certified food protection manager on staff.

A number of low-risk violations were also listed in the inspection report from the health department.

The health department says it will update its website whenever the consumer alert is lifted following a re-inspection.