Wabash Bridge piers along Monongahela River in Downtown Pittsburgh sold

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A piece of Pittsburgh's history has been sold.

Standing 50 feet above the Monongahela River in Downtown Pittsburgh, the Wabash Bridge piers are no longer looking for their next owner.

"I'm gonna miss them," said A.J. Pantoni, director of industrial services with Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis. "It's been a fun assignment for the last two and a half years."

Pantoni has sold real estate of all sorts. But when he set out to sell the piers, people thought he was in over his head.

"People said who's going to buy those, when would you sell them, he doesn't have a bridge to sell," he said.

The piers sold this week, and Pantoni, who signed a non-disclosure agreement, said he can't reveal much about the buyer or the sale.

But he did say the piers were going for more than $300,000 and the new owners paid in cash. He had to break the news to several interested parties.

"I had an attorney call and ask why didn't we get a second chance," said Pantoni, who represents the trust of the family that previously owned the piers.

He said they went with the buyer who was ready to act the fastest. He added he does not know what the current owners will do with the piers.

The bill of sale was only a couple of pages shared between the two parties. So in terms of what happens next, it looks like that is a bridge we all must wait to cross.

The "for sale" signs are set to come down Saturday.