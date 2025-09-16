Pittsburghers can vote to bring back Mister Rogers forever stamp

A Pittsburgh legend has a chance to make a big comeback. The U.S. Postal Service is holding a contest to bring back a forever stamp, and one featuring Mister Rogers is in the running.

The Mister Rogers forever stamp from the USPS in 2018 has come and gone, but with enough votes, it could come back.

Mister Rogers forever stamp (Photo: USPS)

The USPS is giving people a chance to vote for a favorite forever stamp. Whichever stamp wins comes back in circulation. There's some serious competition: Cleopatra, Snoopy, Batman, Star Trek, The Evil Queen, Wonder Woman, Bugs Bunny, even George Washington.

Voting is open until Sept. 30. The winner will be announced during the Boston 2026 World Expo in May.