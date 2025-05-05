Volunteers helping local animal shelters with Nourishing Our Communities campaign

Volunteers helping local animal shelters with the "Nourishing Our Communities" campaign

Volunteers are helping those who need it most, including our furry friends who don't always have a voice.

In a small building behind Animal Friends along Camp Horne Road in Pittsburgh, a group of volunteers is ready to pack and sort donated food, clean up, and interact with animals waiting to be adopted.

"We truly believe in being a part of our community," said Shenay Jeffrey.

The volunteers come from UPMC, including Shenay Jeffrey, who is with the Center for Engagement.

It's for their Nourishing Our Communities campaign, which focuses on helping local shelters, human and pet.

"Because they're a part of our families, they're a part of our homes," said Jeffrey.

"Our goal is for every animal to stay in their home or find a home," said Stacy Bartlebaugh-Gmys, Volunteer Program Manager, Animal Friends.

She says people who give their time are not just making an impact on the animals, but on our neighbors.

"So, we'll make sure they get the food they need, we'll help them find lower-cost medicine, we'll help them find a vet," said Bartlebaugh-Gmys.

"And when we give back to our communities, we know our communities are stronger, we know our individuals are healthier," said Jeffrey.

The hope is that once a connection is made, these volunteers will want to return.

The campaign is a month-long effort to promote food security. The goal is to ensure everyone, pet, or human, has access to food because no one should go hungry.