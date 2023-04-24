Watch CBS News
Volunteers gather to plant trees in Riverview Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Around two dozen volunteers gathered at Riverview Park on Sunday to plant trees for Earth Day.

The organization Asez Wao partnered with Tree Pittsburgh to plant 100 trees in the park.

The event was part of the organization's Mother's Forest campaign, which focuses on planting trees to reduce greenhouse gases and cope with climate change.

Globally, the goal of the campaign is to plant seven billion trees and save seven billion trees.

