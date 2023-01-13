Vitalant declares 'blood emergency'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vitalant has declared a "blood emergency" in our area.
The blood bank says donations plummeted to their lowest level in a year, and it is now offering a chance to win a major prize for anyone who donates before Jan. 20.
The package, valued at $27,000, includes a trip to the 2023 Super Bowl and a $2,000 gift card.
Vitalant is looking for blood, plasma and platelet donations.
