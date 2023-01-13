Vitalant declares 'blood emergency'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vitalant has declared a "blood emergency" in our area.

The blood bank says donations plummeted to their lowest level in a year, and it is now offering a chance to win a major prize for anyone who donates before Jan. 20.

The package, valued at $27,000, includes a trip to the 2023 Super Bowl and a $2,000 gift card.

Vitalant is looking for blood, plasma and platelet donations.