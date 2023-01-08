Visitation and funeral services set for this week for fallen police chief Justin McIntire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Brackenridge community will start paying their final respect to the late police chief Justin McIntire.

McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday.

RELATED STORIES:

Visitation for Chief McIntire will be held on Monday and Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home.

Allegheny County Police are asking visitors to park at Valley High School on Stevenson Boulevard, with free shuttle bus service running to and from the funeral home.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at noon at Mount Saint Peter's Roman Catholic Church followed by the burial at Mount Airy Cemetary in Natrona Heights.