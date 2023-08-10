Watch CBS News
Local News

Visit Pittsburgh offering new program to college and graduate students

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Visit Pittsburgh offering new program to college and graduate students
Visit Pittsburgh offering new program to college and graduate students 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Visit Pittsburgh is offering up a new program and encouraging everyone to get out and explore not just their school campuses but the entire city.

This comes as more than 80,000 college and graduate students and their families will be coming to Pittsburgh for the start of the upcoming fall semester.

Students can sign up online for a Burgh 101 Pass which grants access to discounts and promotions for activities and restaurants across the city. 

First published on August 10, 2023 / 2:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.