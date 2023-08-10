Visit Pittsburgh offering new program to college and graduate students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Visit Pittsburgh is offering up a new program and encouraging everyone to get out and explore not just their school campuses but the entire city.

This comes as more than 80,000 college and graduate students and their families will be coming to Pittsburgh for the start of the upcoming fall semester.

Students can sign up online for a Burgh 101 Pass which grants access to discounts and promotions for activities and restaurants across the city.