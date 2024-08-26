Emotional viral video shows KDKA-TV meteorologist interviewing daughter on first day of school every year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin has filmed his daughter Elizabeth on the first day of school every year since kindergarten, and the heartwarming final product has gone viral.

"I have been interviewing my daughter on the first day of school since kindergarten. I did that interview for the last time today. Good luck in your senior year, Elizabeth!" Ray wrote on Facebook.

In the video, viewers can watch Elizabeth grow up in the blink of an eye.

"I originally wanted to interview her in kindergarten, so she could see what she was like as an incoming kindergartener. I decided to do a second interview the next year and it became a tradition," Ray said.

I have been interviewing my daughter on the first day of school since kindergarten. I did that interview for the last time today. Good luck in your senior year, Elizabeth! ♥️😢😊 Posted by Ray Petelin Weather on Thursday, August 22, 2024

The video starts with Ray asking Elizabeth to spell her name for the record, bouncing back between senior year Elizabeth and kindergarten Elizabeth.

Ray then asks Elizabeth what she wants to be when she grows up, and her answer evolves from doctor to teacher to magician to open heart surgeon before she lands on physical therapist or nurse.

"Looking back, I can see she mainly thought of career choices that involve helping people. She has always been one of the 'helpers' Mr. Rogers told us about. I am grateful that she never lost that!" Ray said.

Every year, Ray tells Elizabeth that her parents love her "very much" and are proud of her.

"Are you going to cry?" senior-year Elizabeth asks. "No," Ray says as they both laugh.

The video ends with kindergarten Elizabeth responding, "Love you too. Is the school bus here now?"

That went fast. I'm so proud of this kid and how hard she works. I hope her senior year is the best yet. Posted by Ray Petelin Weather on Thursday, August 22, 2024

The video has been viewed nearly 28 million times on TikTok, 6 million times on X and 3 million times on Facebook. Ray says he's been amazed by the response it has gotten.

"Since Elizabeth spent part of her childhood helping me with our Hey Ray! science segment, I thought people around Pittsburgh would find this cute and interesting. I guess it resonated much more than that," Ray said. "With how it has spread across the world, I am glad that people found a connection with my family and got to see my daughter grow up into the wonderful young woman that she is."