Video shows Good Samaritan rescuing deer trapped in icy Fayette County creek

A routine day on the job turned into a daring rescue for a garbage worker in Fayette County, and it was all caught on camera.

The deer was out of options and exhausted until a worker with JCS LLC., a municipal waste hauler, was out on his daily route and spotted the deer on the frozen Redstone Creek in Grindstone. He quickly called his boss, the owner of the company.

Jim Collins said he didn't want his employees risking their lives. Instead, he drove out himself, climbing over a steep hillside and across the ice.

Collins helped the frightened animal make its way back to solid ground, its hooves slipping across the glassy ice until it was on land once again.

Collins says he's an ice fisherman and has experience walking on ice and knows what to look out for.

As word of the rescue spread, many say it offers more than just a happy ending, but a reminder that even in the coldest moments, people are still willing to step up and help.

"Like Mister Rogers says, you got to learn to look for the helpers, because they're still there, but it's just, they're harder to find now," said Millsboro resident Danielle Pepper.

The owner said he didn't expect all the publicity from this, but he did exactly what anyone would have done to get the animal to safety.