13-year-old victim testifies in Pittsburgh-area man's sex crimes hearing

A Fayette County man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said 53-year-old Samuel Newman was arrested and charged during a sting operation stemming from allegations that he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl. On Wednesday, his attorney entered a not guilty plea before his preliminary hearing. The judge held all charges against Newman for trial. He's now at the Fayette County Jail, where he'll await his formal arraignment.

The Fayette County District Attorney's Office had three witnesses take the stand, including the 13-year-old victim. The child testified that she communicated with Newman on her phone and through Facebook Messenger, where the two allegedly discussed going to the park and walking on a trail.

She also testified that Newman would send her letters and would put his hands on her "everywhere," including her private areas, while at a local park.

"It's very disturbing. We have a young lady that's now 13 years old who's been victimized for years prior to this, who's had to testify about some of the worst things that happened in her life," said Mike Aubele, the Fayette County district attorney.

The child alleged the incidents began last year while she was still in fifth grade. During testimony, the child also said Newman directed her to take inappropriate videos of herself on her phone that they would later watch together.

"We have a lot of video. We have Facebook messages, letters, and then we have a consensual wiretap," Aubele said.

During the hearing, Newman kept his head down the entire time and had nothing to say to KDKA's crew as he was escorted back to the Fayette County Jail.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper also testified on behalf of the prosecution, stating he found messages between the victim and suspect where Newman stated he wanted to kiss the child from "head to toe."

Troopers said a consensual wire was set up with the victim, with video and audio recording on May 1. On the recording, the trooper said Newman planned to meet the child the next day, where he allegedly planned to take her "into the woods" to do "naughty things with her."

During that call, troopers said Newman reportedly stated he would bring blankets and a book bag with something inside for the victim.

During testimony, the trooper said Newman showed up at the child's home the next day, as planned, where state police were waiting for him.

"We were fortunate to get this individual to agree to meet this little girl, and we had troopers waiting for him when he arrived, and he was able to confirm, not only that he was going to meet her for illegal activity, but use some of the same language that we had seen in some of the previous communications," Aubele said.

After conducting a search warrant inside the vehicle Newman arrived in, troopers said they found two blankets and a book bag with a sexual device inside.

The trooper testified that during an interview with Newman after his arrest, he allegedly admitted to touching the victim inappropriately.

Newman's family was outside the courtroom as he was escorted back to jail, and they yelled to him that they knew he was innocent.