Pennsylvania State Police arrest Fayette County man in child sexual abuse sting

A Fayette County man was arrested on Saturday after Pennsylvania State Police conducted an undercover operation stemming from allegations that he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl, according to a news release from Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele.

Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown received a report on April 27 that a 13-year-old child had been the victim of numerous sexual crimes by an individual she referred to as "Uncle Sam."

That individual was identified as Samuel Clinton Newman, 53, the child's cousin.

Troopers were able to confirm the report through evidence gathered from Facebook, text messages, letters, and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

State police, with the cooperation of the family, monitored a video conversation between Newman and the child on Friday, where Newman had planned to pick up the child at her home and take her to a local park.

When Newman arrived on Saturday morning, the child was not present. Instead, he was confronted by two members of the state police crime unit and arrested without incident.

Newman was found to have a bookbag containing two blankets and a sex device.

He faces multiple charges, including sexual abuse of children, statutory sexual assault, and unlawful contact with a minor.