Victim in critical condition after being stabbed in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing that left one man in the hospital.

According to information provided by county police, just after 6 a.m. this morning, they were alerted to a stabbing in the 11500 block of Frankstown Road.

Once on the scene, a man was found stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

No suspects have been named at this time.

