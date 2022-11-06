Victim expected to survive after shooting in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is expected to survive after he was shot on Saturday night in Stowe Township.

Just before 10 p.m., Allegheny County Police were called to the 700 block of Broadway Avenue and once they arrived, they found a man had been shot in the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

