VFW in Pennsylvania faces uncertain future as skill games deadline approaches

Pennsylvania's deadline to remove skill games is Tuesday, but one Allegheny County business entered this new era without legal gaming machines a day early.

The VFW Vesle Post 418 in McKees Rocks had its machines removed Monday, and the VFW's commander is now questioning how it will continue to operate.

"We don't charge a lot for food, drinks, or anything else," said Ed Carter, the VFW's commander. "It's a club. The machines have been around since I was a kid. So, the ways of doing business for the last 50 years, it's all gone today."

Carter said the VFW not only has become a haven for veterans to leave their homes on any given day, but they also host events and fundraisers for the public at minimal cost. Its goal is to help its patrons make money and to also use proceeds to support an undisclosed number of programs that help veterans.

The revenue from the skill machines makes up the majority of those funds raised for veteran programs.

"The money that we do make from there is used to give back to the veterans and the community, every penny of it," Carter said. "So now, that is gone."

Carter said the building had six or seven machines inside, but now with those gone, they have to find new ways to bring in revenue.

"That plan went straight down the tubes, and now we're going to be fighting to stay open," he said.

Carter said the building will continue to serve its regular patrons and customers who rent space for events, but he also said he would like to see the state do something to help the other clubs, bars, restaurants and gas stations who rely on these machines so heavily to make a profit.

"I hope there is some kind of reconciliation," he said. "What do I have to say to the people at the state? I don't know, but it's not nice."

Owners of skill games held out hope that the state would come to some resolution to keep skill games in their businesses, even entertaining the idea of a taxable structure, but there has been no mention of any plans from state lawmakers leading up to the deadline.