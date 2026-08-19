Veteran organizations and businesses in Pittsburgh area rally in support of "skill games"

Veteran organizations and businesses are asking state legislators to pass a bill that would allow them to keep their so-called "skill-game" machines.

The Brackenridge American Legion, like other veteran clubs, is staring down a deadline of Oct. 13, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the machines will become illegal. To stay legal, state legislators need to come to an agreement on how to legalize and tax the machines.

At the Legion in Brackenridge on Wednesday, the machines are their ticket to solvency.

"They support everything that we do," said Becky Veltri, who does the books at the club and is responsible for the machines. "We used to have a really big membership, and of course they've died off."

Money from the machines has helped to offset that. The money has also helped pay the bills and allows them to make donations within the community as many other veterans clubs do.

"If we don't have those skill games, we probably will close," Veltri said.

It's a prospect that could quickly become reality if state lawmakers don't take action by the deadline.

"It will be very difficult to stay alive," said Melissa Thomas, the owner of Tailgaters bar in Cheswick.

The machines make up 20% to 30% of their sales, she said.

"Without the games, we risk losing a lot of business to those customers who enjoy that, and they'll be going elsewhere," Veltri said.

Both Thomas and Veltri were at Wednesday's event at the Springdale Veterans Association. Speakers pushed for attendees to call their state legislators and ask them to OK bills that have been introduced that would regulate skill games, allowing them to stick around.

Supporters of Senate Bill 1079, sponsored by state Sens. Gene Yaw and Anthony H. Williams, and companion bill House Bill 2213, introduced by state Reps. Danilo Burgos and Jonathan Fritz, say it would generate $300 million in state tax revenues in its first year.

They said it includes a $500 monthly terminal fee for the machines. For Veltri, it's a fee that is still too high for them to afford. Both said they hoped the fee and associated taxes would be as small as possible for them.

"It's not ideal, but it's better than the opposite of not having machines at all," Thomas said.

At the meeting, attendees were encouraged to bring home signs encouraging people to call state Rep. Mandy Steele and state Sen. Lindsey Williams to encourage them to vote for the legislation. KDKA-TV reached out to both to ask if they have a stance on the issue and did not hear back on Wednesday.

Springdale's mayor, Joel Anderson, said the machines are a significant local revenue generator through their entertainment tax.

"Keep the machines, make the calls," he said.

Critics of skill games say there is little to no skill involved and they should be treated like slot machines, which the state Supreme Court could say they are.