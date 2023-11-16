How veterans can protect themselves from claim sharks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The PACT Act stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, and according to the Veterans Administration, there are individuals known as "claim sharks" promising to get vets disability benefits for money only to leave them with nothing but frustration.

Signed into law in August 2022, the PACT Act expanded VA health care and benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances during many of our nation's recent conflicts.

In addition to dealing with their various physical and emotional issues, many have been attacked by these so-called claim sharks. Kristina Keenan, the national deputy director of VFW, says, "A claim shark is an unaccredited individual or company that promises to help veterans or survivors with their claim with disability or benefits."

A recent survey by AARP showed one in six vets say they've been contacted by someone saying they're from the VA offering assistance in obtaining PACT Act benefits. One in 10 vets say they were contacted by individuals who promised big payouts.

But Keenan pointed out that there's a catch.

"The problem is they charge fees, high fees for their services," Keenan said.

Many of these bogus outfits also say they guarantee a high rating. That's another red flag, according to Keenan.

"No one can guarantee that a veteran would receive a rating or an increase in their rating for disability," Keenan said.

Claim sharks have no formal training in the VA system and operate outside the law. It's important to remember there are attorneys who specialize in VA claims and legitimate veterans service organizations that will help you file a claim for free.

Finally, if you've been scammed, as Keenan pointed out, "Don't feel ashamed. It's happening to a lot of people."

Some accredited veterans service organizations can be found below.