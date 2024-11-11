100-year-old Pittsburgh-area World War II veteran surprised with party at hospital where he volunteers

By: KDKA-TV producer Ashley Funyak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A World War II veteran and UPMC volunteer was surprised with a party for his 100th birthday.

Chuck Hoyt of Hermitage recently celebrated his 100th birthday. His friends at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Mercer County threw him a surprise party to help him have a good time.

"To say the least I'm flabbergasted. Just keep plugging away and keep smiling and try to be loving to everybody. Have all these friends all the time, friends and family. It's like a family in this group," Hoyt said.

(Photo: UPMC)

Hoyt spends one day per week as a volunteer greeter at the hospital, donating his time for more than 21 years. Hoyt says he enjoys working at the front desk, helping people find where they need to go, or just being a friendly face.

"You see people coming, smiling, and you hope that you've helped them. If they come in pretty sober sometime, and you hope you make some indentation to break that severe feeling that they may have. Then you have the older people who come in, and you help them too," Hoyt said.

He attributes his longevity to reading two to three books each week and completing two crossword puzzles a day. He also walks every day, volunteers at his church, enjoys chair Zumba and has close relationships with his friends and families, including fellow volunteers.

Hospital leaders say Hoyt has racked up more than 7,000 hours volunteering and is currently their oldest volunteer. Hoyt says he's overwhelmed by all the people who showed up to celebrate his special day.