Dozens evacuated from Verona high-rise, man accused of tampering with sprinkler

Dozens of people were evacuated from a Verona high rise on Thursday evening after police say a man tampered with a sprinkler in the building.

First responders were called to the A.J. Demor Towers on Thursday evening around 6 p.m. and when they first arrived, they found a large amount of water on the 7th floor that was spreading throughout the building.

Nearly 60 people were evacuated out of the building due to the water spreading.

Dozens of people were evacuated from the A.J. Demor Towers high rise in Verona after a man was accused of tampering with a sprinkler system. KDKA

Police say through their investigation, they determined that one of the people living at the building had tampered with the fire sprinkler in their apartment, causing the water to go everywhere.

According to police, the man was taken into custody and charges are expected to be filed.

No injuries were reported.

