Verona Dental Care brings needed care to those unable to afford it

VERONA (KDKA) - Some people hate going to the dentist, but today in Verona, people were lining up to get into one.

Free Dental Care Day didn't start at Verona Dental Care until 9 a.m. on Friday morning but by 8 a.m. there were already people in line.

Sumit Gupta said he loves being a dentist and giving back and he said that Verona Dental Care has wanted to do this event for a while and that giving free dental care to those in need is important.

"The whole reason I got into the profession: one, my dad being in the profession and two, I just always wanted to do something in the medical/dental field and to change someone's smile, get them out of pain," Dr. Gupta said. "Dental pain is like no other pain you've experienced. And so, just to be able to help people in that scene, that's all it takes from me. That's the main reason."

Volunteers from this office and other dental offices were doing everything from cleanings to extractions.

One person looking for an emergency tooth extraction today was Destinie Macnamara who came all the way from Jeannette.

She said the event helps not only helps her dental health but her pocketbook as well.

"This is great because extractions are ridiculously expensive, and I definitely needed this today for sure," she said. "I definitely couldn't wait any longer."

If you missed the event today, no worries, Verona Dental Care has said they will do it again next and if the demand is high enough, they may do another one even sooner.