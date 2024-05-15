Watch CBS News
Vehicle with kids inside caught in crossfire of Squirrel Hill shooting

By Mike Darnay

Police investigating shooting in Squirrel Hill
Police investigating shooting in Squirrel Hill 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who was driving through Squirrel Hill with three kids inside his vehicle was caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Tuesday.

Police say that officers were called to the area of Morrowfield Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots being fired.

kdka-squirrel-hill-shooting-morrowfield-avenue.png
The driver of a vehicle was grazed in the shoulder when caught in the crossfire of a shooting along Morrowfield Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that there were two vehicles driving and shooting at one another before leaving the area.

A third vehicle with a driver and three kids inside was hit by the gunfire.

The driver was grazed in the shoulder by a bullet and police say the man was treated on scene by medics and turned down being taken to the hospital.

None of the children inside the vehicle were injired.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have surveillance video to call 412-323-7800.

