Woman pulled from icy Monongahela River in Pittsburgh after vehicle plunges in, officials say

A vehicle plunged into the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

A vehicle reportedly plunged into the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh on Jan. 29, 2026. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

There is a massive presence of police, fire and EMS crews near Second Avenue between the Hot Metal and Birmingham bridges near UPMC Mercy hospital.

A dive team was in the water looking for the vehicle and its driver under the frozen river. A spokespersonfor Pittsburgh Public Safety said a woman was rescued from the water and taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The early indication is that the vehicle fell into the river from Interstate 376. The ice on the river is broken where the vehicle plunged in. No other information was released as of Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.