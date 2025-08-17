Multiple people injured after vehicle drives into crowd in East Liberty

Multiple people were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood on Sunday evening.

Pittsburgh's police, fire department and EMS personnel were called to Broad Street at Centre Avenue in East Liberty just before 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses told first responders that the vehicle was slow-moving and had no driver present when it drifted into the crowd that had gathered for a community festival.

The vehicle's owner, an adult male, remained at the scene and cooperated with the police. He told police he thought he had placed the vehicle in park before exiting, according to a media release from Pittsburgh police.

Six victims—five adult females and one adult male—were reported in the incident. EMS personnel transported five victims to area hospitals, with three last listed in serious, but stable condition, and two in stable condition.

The sixth victim was evaluated on scene and refused transport.

The incident is believed to be purely accidental, police said.