Watch CBS News
Local News

1 injured after car crashes into North Park Lounge in McCandless

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a bar in the North Hills. 

A car hit the North Park Longue on Babcock Boulevard in McCandless on Wednesday, dispatchers confirmed. 

The Peebles District Volunteer Fire Company said one person was taken to the hospital but wasn't seriously hurt. 

The fire company shared photos on Facebook showing damage to the building and damage to another car in the parking lot. 

At approximately 1234, 188 Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle into a structure at the location of North Park Lounge. 1 patient was transported to the hospital with no major injuries.

Posted by Peebles District Volunteer Fire Company on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

It's unclear what led up to the crash. 

First published on November 23, 2022 / 4:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.