1 injured after car crashes into North Park Lounge in McCandless
MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a bar in the North Hills.
A car hit the North Park Longue on Babcock Boulevard in McCandless on Wednesday, dispatchers confirmed.
The Peebles District Volunteer Fire Company said one person was taken to the hospital but wasn't seriously hurt.
The fire company shared photos on Facebook showing damage to the building and damage to another car in the parking lot.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
