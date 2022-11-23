1 injured after car crashes into North Park Lounge in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a bar in the North Hills.

A car hit the North Park Longue on Babcock Boulevard in McCandless on Wednesday, dispatchers confirmed.

The Peebles District Volunteer Fire Company said one person was taken to the hospital but wasn't seriously hurt.

The fire company shared photos on Facebook showing damage to the building and damage to another car in the parking lot.

At approximately 1234, 188 Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle into a structure at the location of North Park Lounge. 1 patient was transported to the hospital with no major injuries. Posted by Peebles District Volunteer Fire Company on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

It's unclear what led up to the crash.