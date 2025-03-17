Watch CBS News
Vehicle crashes into Fayette County childcare facility

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A vehicle crashed through a daycare in Fayette County early Monday morning.

Emergency responders were called to Hopwood Child Care after a car smashed through the building.

Twenty-four children and seven staff members were in the building at the time of the incident, but no one was hurt.

hopwood-child-care-crash.png
Photo Credit: Submitted

Someone was dropping off their child for the day and hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Owner Jessica Barnhart said everyone inside the building was lucky not to be injured. 

hopwood-child-care-crash-2.png
Photo Credit: Submitted

The preschool building is closed for the day, but the other buildings remain open.

Crews are now working to clean up debris and make repairs.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

